The New Guild Panel and How to Go Back - Season of Discovery

Why do people complain about a chat window? Kinda stupid. Its way better to see what people wrote a while ago.
There are Guild Perks in SoD!
Tag this as an opinion piece or something, this isn't News...
Why is this getting pushed out as news? The weakaura for the old interface was out shortly after this change happened months ago.I'm getting tired of useless posts flooding my discord feed, sometimes I feel you guys are just trolling people tbh.
ThIS iSnT cLaSsiC anYmorE!11!11oneleven!1!
You want no change ? Go Classic ERA.This is Classic SoD, this is a beta test.I can agree that the new guild panel is not perfect, so instead of removing it and putting the old garbage one, just improve the new one.
vanilla players try not to cry challenge
Cant see who can hate the new guild tab? You can see who got what loot from raid, you can see who left the guild. As a guild leader had someone leave and had to check from names who was it. New guild tab is way better and upgraded one from Classic. Even classic players love the new one. Makings news about it 3 months after it was released is wierd.