The Harvest Festival is Now Live in Season of Discovery!
Classic
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
Serenl
The Harvest Festival is a small celebration to honor the Fallen Heroes of the Horde and Alliance. In Season of Discovery, this event will run from September 13th to September 20th.
Harvest Festival Guide - Season of Discovery
While this holiday may not have the most activities, if you have ever watched the Mages of your raid conjuring food in envy, this could be the holiday for you.
A few days after completing the small quest chain, beginning with
Honoring a Hero
or
Honoring a Hero
you will receive
Bounty of the Harvest
in the mail.
This item enables you to conjure 4
Harvest Bread
once every 12 hours. Because this is conjured you lose it when you log out, however, the free food & drink you can pick up at the Festival itself stacks to 20 and is not conjured.
How will you honor the Fallen Heroes of the Alliance and Horde during this year's Harvest Festival? Let us know in the comments down below!
Comment by
Jaxic7
on 2024-09-13T11:07:24-05:00
Whom the @#$% gives a !@#$?
Comment by
Basado
on 2024-09-13T11:11:53-05:00
Buff it to 10% every second for 10 seconds and I might bother
