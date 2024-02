The Dalaran Agent

I've traveled here from Dalaran to investigate a theft. It should be impossible for outsiders to enter the city, but powerful artifacts have disappeared from our vaults. Our scryers glimpsed a group of seven hooded figures on horseback, matching the old stories of the Dark Riders of Karazhan.

It is said that before his death, the archmage Medivh would send the Riders out from Karazhan to gather magical artifacts for his research. But Karazhan is silent, and I do not feel the Riders' presence. Where have they gone? And do they serve a new master?

The Dark Riders