The Blood Moon Event Hotfix - Season of Discovery

Here are some answers.The new Bloodless buff you get after rezzing does not prevent you from gaining stacks. It prevents you from giving hostile enemies stacks for 1 minute.We’re working on another hotfix that will change Bloodless from a buff to a debuff, so you can see it on a hostile target and know that you won’t gain anything from them.You aren’t forced to run back to your corpse to rez. You can rez instantly and for free at any spirit healer, and there are also chained spirits all over the zone. So you can die, then corpse run to another chain spirit and rez for free, with no rez sickness.