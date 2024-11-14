This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Temple of Ahn'Qiraj Loot Itemization Updates in Season of Discovery Phase 6
Classic
Posted
1 hr 57 min ago
by
Spongy
We've datamined updated loot coming from the Temple of Ahn'Qiraj in Season of Discovery Phase 6! Here is a look at the itemization changes between Classic Era and Season of Discovery.
The Prophet Skeram
Classic Era
SoD
The Bug Trio (Yauj, Vem, Kri)
If Yauj dies last
Classic Era
SoD
If Kri dies last
Classic Era
SoD
If Vem dies last
Classic Era
SoD
Shared Loot
Classic Era
SoD
Battleguard Sartura
Classic Era
SoD
Fankriss the Unyielding
Classic Era
SoD
Viscidus
Classic Era
SoD
N/A
Princess Huhuran
Item
Type
N/A
Twin Emperors: Vek'lor & Vek'nilash
Vek'nilash
Classic Era
SoD
Vek'lor
Classic Era
SoD
Ouro
Classic Era
SoD
N/A
C'Thun
Classic Era
SoD
N/A
1
Comment by
ExtremelyCrusty
on 2024-11-14T17:20:58-06:00
Hmmmm, only 1 fast twohander.
1
