State of the Rune Hunt in Phase 3 Season of Discovery - Only One Missing, Some Need Clarification

Keep at it, folks!
It's a $%^& rune anyway.
It's not found because no one wants to find it. Such a garbage rune that not even having it is better for H Pallys
I started to look for this, but then i remembered how bad holy pally is right now.just rerolled to shaman, having fun again.
Love that Light's Bad Rune is so bad, that no one is even looking for it :)
I finished Phase 2 with 22 Mage books collected. I got Deep freeze after 3 more books.I can confirm its 25 books in total!
i can't imagine a single person who discover any rune in wow sod. all of them must be protipped by blizz for sure
The Mage information is wrong. The mage discord quickly found out you need 25 books for the rune, and Sanguine Sorcery was found ~ 21 hours ago.
Blizzard should just remove that pally rune at this point. It's dogsh!t.