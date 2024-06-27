Staggered Raid Release Schedule for Season of Discovery Phase 4 - World Bosses & Molten Core

Raid Boss Schedule

World Bosses

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos on July 18 at 1:00 p.m. PDT globally as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content, making them both pick-up-group-friendly with 40 players, but also giving players the option to maximize their rewards by attempting them with 20-players.

Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair Raid Dungeons

Prepare to take on Ragnaros and Onyxia in their lairs on July 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT globally.



Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses (+1,) revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic allowing players to earn more rewards from undertaking a higher difficulty. Don’t forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We’ll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurers to discover.