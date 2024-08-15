This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Spells No Longer Reset Cooldown After Boss Fight - Season of Discovery Hotfix
Classic
Posted
41 minutes ago
by
PopularTopular
Blizzard has released a Hotfix for Season of Discovery which prevents many spells from resetting their Cooldowns after players have defeated a boss.
August 15, 2024
Season of Discovery
The following spells will no longer incorrectly reset their cooldowns after a boss is defeated:
Feral Spirit
s (Shaman)
Icy Veins
(Mage)
Portal of Summoning
(Warlock)
Berserk (Druid)
Ancestral Guidance
(Shaman)
Hand of Sacrifice
(Paladin)
Avenging Wrath
(Paladin)
Dispersion (Priest)
Homunculi (Priest)
Eye of the Void
(Priest)
Pain Suppression
(Priest)
Shadowfiend (Priest)
Enraged Regeneration
(Warrior)
Mage
100% crit chance
Fire Blast
s from
Overheat
will no longer count towards
Combustion
's 3 crits, and will no longer increase the stacks of Combustion.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 1 Comments
Hide 1 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Funkwarrior
on 2024-08-15T21:24:29-05:00
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News