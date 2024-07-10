Space Saving Cosmetic Trinket Change in Season of Discovery Phase 4

Developers’ notes: Inventory space in Season of Discovery is at a premium, but due to the fact the Classic Era client does not yet have the full collections interface that Cataclysm Classic has, we’ve enabled these items to function as toys and be stored in the Keyring as a stopgap solution so that players don’t feel like they have to choose between a fun toy item and bag space. This is not a permanent solution.

Season of Discovery Phase 4 officially begins on Thursday, July 11 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST). Players will be able to level up to level 60 for the first time, and will gain access to new dungeons, quest and zone content, and a variety of other fun features.All cosmetic trinkets such as the Atal’alarion’s Enchanted Boulder and the Bargain Bush are no longer trinkets and may now be placed in the Keyring for storage. Now, when you obtain one of these items, it will go directly to the keyring automatically. Please be sure to check there first if you feel you misplaced or lost the item.