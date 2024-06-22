South Seas & Goblin-Related Content Teased in Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Datamining

They have been adding pre-TWW expansion content and lore in SOD since the beginning, and as we saw recently with the goblin story, TWW will have a major Goblin lore event somewhere.So this makes sense, glad to see it though.
Not sure if I am liking that almost all items added are weaker than STV event and ST raid items. Like people are forced to go back with random 20 people and hope that their pre raid BIS drops. Talking about ppl that skipped P3 which seems to be MANY.
The stats on these items are probably work in progress. Consider that the dagger is 10 item levels above Barman Shanker and requires level 60, but is otherwise identical.
I think it's unlikely they would add fully original content in SoD considering most of what we got has been recycled assets without any artist involved, but damn would I love it if they did. I could picture models from TWW Undermine being turned low-poly to create Kezan following the plans of 2003.Alternatively, they might have access to some unpublished models that never made it live. For instance there used to be plans of a Diamond mine raid in Stranglethorn valley, but it never happened and got turned into a battleground in Mist of Pandaria. I just hope they don't simply use a lame generic mine model.Anyway, I would find it fun to face the Venture Company in both retail and SoD.
The wedding band not being tradeable is confusion of the highest order