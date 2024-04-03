Soul Link Metamorphosis Combo Removed in Phase 3 - Season of Discovery

Dumbest change ever, no reason for a warlock to spec 31 points into Demonology anymore.
I foresee Warlocks getting the most changes and balance adjustment this phase
affliction will shine as pure dps and vampire tank. demo becomes useless completely with these changes and destro is overplayed and boring (also nerfed to useless with lake of fire changes)
Look, do I understand the change is because of the fact that a free 30% damage mit on an already sturdy tank is OP? Of course.Am I upset that the sub-spec that was explictly Demo themed can't make use of its capstone talent that would have been used for probably the first time since it was introduced? Also yes.
Might be a pvp nerf. but now theres literally 0 reason for PVE Tanks to go demo... what a WASTED potential blizzard royally screwed this up.
good pvp change, warlocks in meta will now be extra squishy to our paladin brethren
thank friggin god
20 years later and Blizzard still has not learned to separate PVP and PVE damage or ability modifications; or both? If player is target then 'xyz adjust down' (yes I know its more complicated than that but in general tone down pvp use only). Otherwise, I do not play a Warlock and do not care but who cares if its great in PVE? Good for all PVE I saw. To heck with nerfs 'because pvp' just nerf only-pvp function of it but leave PVE alone. Again, I do not even play a Warlock but if I level one and stick to PVE, once again, who cares if 'fun' in PVE leave it be fun for whomever in PVE.