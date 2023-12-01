Some Realms Temporarily Locked - Season of Discovery

As a temporary measure to prevent further service issues, we’ve locked the Crusader Strike realm to new players. Players who have already established their character on this realm should see no change to their ability to access the realm.Crusader Strike is now labeled as “Locked” on the realm selection screen, and new players who wish to enjoy RP-PvP should select the Chaos Bolt realm.Thank you!

As a temporary measure to prevent further service issues, we’ve locked the Living Flame and Lone Wolf realms to new players. Players who have already established their character on these realms should see no change to their ability to access the realms.Living Flame and Lone Wolf are now labeled as “Locked” on the realm selection screen, and new players who wish to enjoy PvP should select the Chaos Bolt realm.Thank you!