SoD Bloodstained Commendations One-Time Fix - Granting HK's for Rank



Psyshadow: For those of us who didn’t play classic '19 or vanilla, we would never know this. We identified a significant number of players who appear to have been trying for Rank, and used a lot of Bloodstained Commendations before the deadline, but did not obtain the requisite HKs that week. We’ve developed a one-time-only fixup for you.On Tuesday, April 16, during scheduled maintenance – before the weekly calculations are started for the week of April 9-16 – we’re going to attempt to change the record for those player-characters who fit the above description for the week of April 2-9. The fixup will essentially change your history to make it look as though you got the requisite 15 HKs during the previous week.