Shadow Priest Design Philosophy - Season of Discovery

Really hopeful shadow gets some much needed buffs in p4.
You're literally making them choose between dispersion and void plague though. You are literally going directly against what you are claiming.Not to mention no meaningful new talent options from 50 to 60 bracket, and the T1 set bonus is "you can cast heals in shadow" when its literally more healing to keep DPSing.Fix the tier set, and take void plague back off of boots. There is basically no new exciting runes for spriest this phase, and you are removing dps and utility from them. Almost all of my spriests across 2 raid teams are quitting or rerolling next phase.
PLEASE. MAKE. MINDFLAY. A. 30YARD. BASE RANGE. SPELL.
this whole tweets about are blizzard just dont want to think out of circle.. its easier for them to keep in the circle (safe zone) and just recycle .. but why is called discovery at the end ... people spending weeks on tracking and giving feedbacks to just end up in trash.
Don’t bring parses into this as an excuse lol, 90% of casual players don’t care about that.
Lol, lmao even.If you are playing priest and you aren't going to heal, just reroll at this point.
The funny thing is that they still think the utility beyond the healing is useful. Mage is getting a dispel which decreases our utility having others with same abilities. im sry but the mana regen from VT is terrible compared to shamanistic rage even after the nerf. the fact is they dont know how/want to fix the class and there isnt enough people playing the class for them to care about changing it. it is my favorite class of all time but if it was played as much as a warrior you all know we would see some changes. sad to see they ask for our input about how to bring the class up to speed and not take any of our recommendation. also as someone else said bring parses into it was a TERRIBLE excuse. people will parse no matter what and do you think someone that has a low parse even looks at that stuff. so sad to see this happen. i dont wanna reroll but dang this stuff makes me want to.
design philosophy doesn't matter for shadow priest it'll be reworked next patch like it has been since WotLK. How about we solidify retail shadow priest for more than 2 patches before we get high and mighty for a seasonal silly game mode