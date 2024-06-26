Shadow Priest Design Philosophy - Season of Discovery

AggrendWoW

Perceived is a key word here. To some people, the extra healing (and soon to be mana) from VT/VE isn't needed because they are in solid, efficient guilds and because for their groups the content hasn't been hard enough yet (key word: yet) to "need" the utility. That is their perception of the situation based on their lived experiences. However, that's not true for every group. Many groups do welcome that utility. Personally, I've never been in a raid group yet in SoD that didn't welcome a shadow priest (and I've run with very serious groups and very casual groups). Either because it shored up a debuff weakness or because of the supplemental healing, or both.



I understand that some folks want to leave the utility aspect of Shadow Priest behind and the team is keenly aware of that desire, but at this time that "swiss army knife" utility of the class is what they consider to be the core feature of shadow and that design isn't likely to change soon.



What we can do, and have tried to start to address in recent PTR builds, is shore up the playstyle and make it a smoother rotation with a more interesting playstyle, which I don't think we've done a great job at addressing until recently in SoD. That's where we are likely to continue invest our energy for Shadow Priest. That doesn't mean you'll do terrible damage, it just means that getting shadow to the top of the damage charts isn't the team's priority.



We think that Shadow Priest is a great add to basically any group from a speedrun group all the way down to the most casual of "dad" guilds and that aspect of the class has been mostly successful so far, but definitely not perfect.



Momo Does this mean that the possibility of adding runes to have as an option to do either more DPS/scale better or bring utility is out of the question?

