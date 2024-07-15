Server-Wide Priest Racial Abilities Solved in Season of Discovery

Are we only allowed to choose x1 racial? Is it in addition to our first racial? Can you change it later?
They should add this for all classes and/or allow us to race change because most of us chose our race based on the racial. For example, I wouldn’t have chosen a human if I knew in phase 4 you would add a rune to give everyone weapons specializations. I would have maybe gone dwarf instead for stone form or the aesthetic. Please make this happen quickly! Thank you!
so basically i have to get on discord find a priest of opposite faction to do this quest with
Way too long and drawn out, lame and uninteresting. "Wearing your ring, visit the opposite factions capital, meeting up at the entranceway with the opposite faction Priest you've been working with so far."Should I build a resume too? Register for LinkedIn? All this tedious and poor game design just for a seasonal server that will disappear. The things people didn't like about WoW were included and the things everyone liked most about Classic were diminished so we can have endless retail spells, even worse balancing than Vanilla, instanced world bosses, lightning-fast leveling, parse-culture addons, runes are either useless or way overpowered/broken, less class identity/more homogenization (priest rune that says "Warlock" in the tooltip, because it was copy/pasted), classic farming is diminished, gold is grossly inflated, bots everywhere take months to get banned, several bugs even after modern PTR and bug reports, the list is endless.Even SoM was way better than SoD. No wonder everyone went to larp a fresh Classic on Deviate Delight instead.
"Altruist Ward" ... So it's a sacrificial ward, huh? Very priestly.
The fact you can still get destroyed by all the other 999 (huge number just to make my point) other players inside the other faction capital just because you're in a PvP server in a rune where YOU HAVE TO WORK TOGETHER WITH THE OPPOSING FACTION is absurd to me...
Thank you so much Elidius <GRIM> of Wildgrowth for getting no sleep for 3 days figuring this out. You are a beast! I hope your cat gets all the treats a good boi should.
this is cool and all but it's way to long and hard for most people to accomplish, i hope it gets nerfed later on.by hard i mean having to use a third party app like discord to get any of this done is just dumb design, why not allow priests to just talk to eachother cross faction via a buff or something?ialso being able to be attacked on a PvP server during this questline is just gonna make it an unnecessary chore for both priests.
Why are they locking all the good runes for priests behind some stupid quest chain that requires other players to complete, this is a trash mechanic