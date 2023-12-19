Self Found Mode Launching February 2024 - WoW Classic Hardcore

in hollys post on the road map she said "In WoW Classic, we have updates coming for Classic Hardcore with “Solo Self Found” support in February"
The post specifically noted February for SSF support.
Just a heads up to the commenters, it's not solo self found, just self found.
And then, there was an exchange of raw $ for ssf loot.
So is this just Ironman mode from OSRS but WoW? Neat
What's the point of this if there is no in-game reward? Hardcore players feel like they got something to prove in a videogame...
Might be fun if it's an entire server set to Self Found but if it's just a mode for personal challenge that's not very interesting.
self found as a name sounds lame as hell tbh, you bet your ass im calling it Ironman mode/hardcore ironman.