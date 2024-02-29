Self-Found Hardcore Now Live & How to Play Self-Found - WoW Classic

login
Don't think we needed this.
Damn, look how no one @#$%ing cares, let hardcore die already, no one is playing
Pretty sad they didn't make a self found server. Self found mode is very toxic to those not playing it.
I'm sure the 6 streamers who milk hardcore for infinite content will appreciate this.
DIsappointed with not a single fresh server given....
No rewards, no achievement, same content, nothing new and it took them half year to implement this and at the worst time when HC clashes with SoD...
I'll wait for Cataclysm.
i don't like the name "self-found". Maybe "Solo" or "Hermit".
Bring Cataclysm already.