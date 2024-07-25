Secret 11th Boss Discovered in Molten Core in Season of Discovery

Ragnaros flaming ballsack, nice
lmao
With bosses like Sinestra, AU Cho'gall, and Ra-Den, why is the only thing Blizzard can cook up for sod a $%^&ing magma ball that says nothing and does next to nothing?Private servers can, and have put out better custom bosses than this. I feel like I watched an unranked barely running private server show off a barely scripted custom boss.
P4 has been great but real talk that is probably one of the worst boss encounters I've seen, every boss in the new dungeon beats it what were they thinking.
How quaint.
After all the redesigned raid encounters we got in BFD, Gnomeregan and Sunken Temple and this is the best they can come up with? Not hating, but this is rather weak imo.
RIP SOD
Funny but bizarre.
As i said on a previous post ! THATS OZMA FROM FINAL FANTASY 9 and noone can change my mind !
Goodness gracious, great ball of fire...
I think the concept of fighting the "Molten Core" itself is kinda neat.
all these people talking @#$% when they havent even seen the boss for themselves. sorry but watching a speedrunning guild kill a boss extremely quickly is going to look boring most of the time