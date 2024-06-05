Season of Discovery's First PTR Coming Soon

Lets goooo! We are back boys. No more cata out of boredom
Lol...after seeing how far the numbers dropped after they pulled a hots and indirectly threatened a pseudo maintenance mode and all the backlash that came with it, they are suddenly backtracking and saying it's only a week out. That's wild.
Too little too late I think, unless they pull an absolute miracle with LOADS of content (they won't, it'll be rehashed MC and the bare minimum) SoD is dead in the water.They had lightning in a bottle with this at first but its been handled v poorly, and in the end all that was added were some abilities from other expacs & changing 1 dungeon into a raid per tier.. literally nothing new. GG, most people just waiting for War Within now