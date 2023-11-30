This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Season of Discovery WoW Classic Developer Interview Round-Up
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jaydaa
With the release of Classic's Season of Discovery, Blizzard held a number of interviews with various World of Warcraft content creators. We've provided a link to each of the interviews with short summaries for easy viewing.
Raider.io
- Interview with Ana Resendez & Clayton Stone
Ana Resendez is a Lead Software Engineer and Clayton Stone is a Associate Production Director for Season of Discovery Classic. In this interview, Brian and Ana cover what the design & development of a brand new classic season was like from vision to reality and how that would work without the use of PTR servers.
The Developers explain how the original vision for Season of Discovery was heavily inspired by the Classic Beta in 2019 with the various level caps. Players want new experiences in the Classic Azeroth and they want to deliver on that desire with fun at the forefront of their design.
With fun as the primary goal, new class abilities and class roles are certain designed to give every class something fun and raids won't be tuned that certain classes won't be viable. As leveling bands open up catch-up experience will likely be coming to help new players reach the level cap of their friends.
Esfand
- Interview with Tim Jones & Linny Cooke Saverline
Tim Jones is a Assistant Lead Classic Designer and Linny Cooke Saverline is a Game Producer for Season of Discovery Classic. In this interview, Tim and Linny cover burning questions that players had including information on 2-H Enhance Shaman, Itemization, New Locations, Gearing, and Class Changes.
Future phases will have support for 2-handed Enhancement Shaman where they'll have access to Windfury. Class fantasy and player feedback are driving forces for development, so things like Seal Twisting are definitely being looked at.
Itemization is being looked at heavily especially with regards to each level band's raid. Items can change desirability simply due to what phase players are currently in. Room to breathe new life into undesirable items.
Desire to have additional content beyond the leveling content. Definitely want to have something for each level cap.
Countdown to Classic
- Interview with Tim Jones & Josh Greenfield
Tim Jones is a Assistant Lead Classic Designer and Josh Greenfield is a Senior Game Producer for Season of Discovery Classic. In this interview, Tim and Josh discuss the design philosophy of their year of development on Season of Discovery including classes
Class design was done from a a question of what do we want the end-goal to be for each class and then work backwards. Some classes started with 3 times the number of abilities and then they narrowed that down over time in various archetypes.
A lot of design restrictions based simply on what is Classic WoW and what isn't and Season of Discovery allows us to move beyond that all in the name of fun but without diluting class fantasy or trivializing classic content. Player choice should also be a major factor to how someone wants to play.
Exploration is the name of the game in Season of Discovery. There'll be lots of surprises and trying to foster a sense of community with some of these discoveries.
Warcraft Reloaded
- Interview with Ana Resendez & Clayton Stone
Ana Resendez is a Lead Software Engineer and Clayton Stone is a Associate Production Director for Season of Discovery Classic. In an exclusive interview, developers delve deep into the intricacies of balance, PVP dynamics, the future of runes, and upcoming gear changes in the highly anticipated Season of Discovery.
With a focus on balance, developers address the ongoing buffs and nerfs to rune abilities as well as plans for continuous adjustments after launch, shedding light on the commitment to refining gameplay and ensuring a balanced experience for all players.
As for the future of runes, they explorethe possibility of a cap on the number of runes allowed and the introduction of new runes post-level 25. The developers provide valuable insights into their design philosophy and plans for the evolving rune system.
For future gear changes, devs tease the possibility of new tier bonuses for players performing different roles. Additional questions include covering topics like dual spec, future raid sizes, and potential quality-of-life changes as well as offering a sneak peek into the developers' vision for the game.
Scottejaye
- Interview with Nora Valletta & Josh Greenfield
Nora Valletta is a Lead Software Engineer and Josh Greenfield is a Senior Game Producer for Season of Discovery Classic. In this interview, Tim and Josh discuss the design philosophy of their year of development on Season of Discovery including classes
A ton of experimentation is taking place in Season of Discovery and that's something that devs haven't gotten a chance to do in WoW before, so there's a lot to learn but also a lot of opportunities for change especially in Classic where our hands have been a bit more tied in the past. Developers had to explore the full breadth of ramifications from even the smallest changes in Classic; they couldn't just blindly apply modern game philosophy to such a classic experience.
When first designing runes, we looked at the end goal of classes and then worked backwards to develop runes and then slotted them into the leveling brackets where it makes the most sense.
Raid Sizes are a hotly contested debate, and while developers don't have any intention of changing the level 60 raid sizes at this point there's some different sizes for the level band raids. Development is focused on other facets of the game like runes rather than retuning old raids.
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Next Post