Season of Discovery US & EU Realm Consolidations - Free Character Transfers

Good afternoon everyone,
The dust settles on our recent character moves in Season of Discovery and much like a similar situation in Europe, the Lava Lash roleplay ruleset realm isn’t where we want it to be. Roleplay is a ruleset that we generally try to leave alone, players in these communities often make strong connections and don’t have the same desires as other players on PvE and PvP realms.
But, Lava Lash is now looking a little too lean even after recent transfer additions to the realm. As a result we are going to mark Lava Lash as closed to new accounts and open transfers to the Wild Growth PvE and Crusader Strike RP-PvP realms. It is our hope that you will still be able to recreate your communities on these much larger realms, and hopefully attract some new role-players too!
These changes have already gone into effect and the transfers are open and will remain open for the lifetime of the realm. You can find the free transfer option in the in-game store while at the character select screen.
Hey everyone,
As we review the numbers after last weeks character movement in Season of Discovery, it has become clear that the role playing ruleset realm in this region is not sustaining a population that we believe delivers the best World of Warcraft experience. While we generally like to leave RP realms alone as much as possible we have made the decision that players on this realm are going to be best served recreating this community on larger and healthier realms.
Additionally, the Chaos Bolt realm that opened shortly after Season of Discoveries launch and large queues is also now falling below levels that most players would like to see. As a result following realms will be closing to new accounts and transfers opening to larger realms.
Chaos Bolt —> Wild Growth (PvE)
Chaos Bolt —> Crusader Strike (PvP)
Lava Lash (RP) —> Wild Growth (PvE)
Lava Lash (RP) —> Crusader Strike (PvP)