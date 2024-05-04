Season of Discovery US & EU Realm Consolidations - Free Character Transfers





Good afternoon everyone,



The dust settles on our recent character moves in Season of Discovery and much like a similar situation in Europe, the Lava Lash roleplay ruleset realm isn’t where we want it to be. Roleplay is a ruleset that we generally try to leave alone, players in these communities often make strong connections and don’t have the same desires as other players on PvE and PvP realms.



But, Lava Lash is now looking a little too lean even after recent transfer additions to the realm. As a result we are going to mark Lava Lash as closed to new accounts and open transfers to the Wild Growth PvE and Crusader Strike RP-PvP realms. It is our hope that you will still be able to recreate your communities on these much larger realms, and hopefully attract some new role-players too!



These changes have already gone into effect and the transfers are open and will remain open for the lifetime of the realm. You can find the free transfer option in the in-game store while at the character select screen.



