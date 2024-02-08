Season of Discovery Quality of Life Books Discovered - SoD Phase 2

Note that while this article is free of acquisition spoilers, the linked guides will provide solutions by linking to individual guide pages. If you wish to discover the skillbook locations on your own, do not click on the guides.

Druid Skillbooks: 3 out of 3 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 3/3













Hunter Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 1/1













Mage Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 1/1













Paladin Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 1/1













Priest Skillbooks: 2 out of 2 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 2/2













Rogue Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 1/1













Shaman Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 1/1













Warlock Skillbooks: 2 out of 2 Discovered





Skillbooks Found 2/2













Warrior Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered