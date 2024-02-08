This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Classic Theme
Thottbot Theme
Season of Discovery Quality of Life Books Discovered - SoD Phase 2
Classic
Posted
31 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
With today's launch of Season of Discovery Phase 2, the Wowhead team has been hard at work discovering the locations of many Quality of Life skillbooks and updating our guides!
A massive thank you to all of our community members who have helped us by leaving comments and uploading data via the
Wowhead Client
. We are continually updating and refining our guides as more discoveries are made, so keep checking back!
Note that while this article is free of acquisition spoilers, the linked guides will provide solutions by linking to individual guide pages. If you wish to discover the skillbook locations on your own, do not click on the guides.
Druid Skillbooks: 3 out of 3 Discovered
Druid Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 3/3
Hunter Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Hunter Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Mage Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Mage Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Paladin Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Paladin Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Priest Skillbooks: 2 out of 2 Discovered
Priest Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 2/2
Rogue Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Rogue Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Shaman Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Shaman Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Warlock Skillbooks: 2 out of 2 Discovered
Warlock Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 2/2
Warrior Skillbooks: 1 out of 1 Discovered
Warrior Class Runes Discoveries
Skillbooks Found 1/1
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 0 Comments
Hide 0 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News