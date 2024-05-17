Season of Discovery PvP Damage Reduction - Test 3 Values Likely Final

On what are they basing these decisions ? Pvp is way less fun than before. Wonky damage was sounding like unic and fun playstyle for sod. Yet they rather listen to some lame ppl complaining with the mentality of ''please must stay alive cause if i die i break my monitor''
There will be no players left to PvP in 2 weeks. Great job Blizzard. Actually I take that back, there will be a sea of bots left to pvp**
I think the biggest issue with the changes for pvp is the healing reduction i don't think it has been taken into full consideration how much healing reduction there actually is.If you play vs a premade group there is always gonna be a warrior and a rogue, who both have an anti healing ability.With the 30% healing reduction + mortal strike comming to a 65% in total, with the rogue debuff of 275 healing reduction.If you wanted to do a 1000 heal on an ally who has mortal strike and wound poison on them it would do a total of 253 healing.This only applies if you take the 1000 healing - 275 from rogue and then removes 65% healing reduction.If they do the healing reduction first which i don't know if they do you will heal even less, being a 75 heal on an ally.I think this needs to change. Yes druids where unkillable, and alot of non-pvpers complained but i think they need to take some of this into consideration in terms of the healing reduction currently in the game.Because when i play a healer or a flag carrier i have no way of staying alive at all anymore and my healers can't heal me either.