Season of Discovery PvP Damage Reduction Test #2 - May 3rd

Last weekend, we tried out a modification to PvP
in Season of Discovery and gathered a lot of your feedback on it.This weekend, we’re going to run a second test with a few modifications. Feedback indicated that the damage reduction was a little too strong, and was a little too strong.Starting tomorrow, May 3 at 10:00 a.m. PDT, we’ll enable an aura that does the following in PvP combat between players (and player-controlled pets and other units):
- 20% damage reduction from all Physical damage done by players or player pets.
- 30% damage reduction from all Magical damage done by players or player pets.
- For 10 seconds after being damaged by another player or player’s pet, the damaged player receives 20% less healing.
This would be multiplicatively cumulative with Mortal Strike, meaning a character with both effects would take 60% reduced healing (0.5*0.8=0.4=40% healing received or 60% prevented).
We’re also fixing some interaction issues with self-damage effects (Seal of Martyrdom, Hellfire, Shadow Word: Death), and Chaos Bolt will again lose its benefit where Fire spells ignore absorb effects.Again, we’ll enable the aura on all Season of Discovery realms on Friday, May 3 at approximately 10:00 a.m. PDT (19:00 CEST), and it will be disabled four days later, during scheduled weekly maintenance in each region.We look forward to your feedback. Thank you!