Season of Discovery Phase 6 PTR Delayed Until November 12th
Classic
Posted
1 hr 11 min ago
by
PopularTopular
Originally scheduled to begin on November 8th, Blizzard has updated their Season of Discovery Phase 6 blog to state that the PTR will now begin on Tuesday, November 12th.
Season of Discovery Phase 6 Coming November 21st
Please note:
We’ve updated
the blog post
to reflect that we intend to start the next Season of Discovery PTR test on Tuesday, November 12.
