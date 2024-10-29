Season of Discovery Phase 6 on November 21 - Ahn’Qiraj War Effort

November 12: Scepter of the Shifting Sands questline opens with regional resets.

Bang a Gong!

Join the War Effort

Pushing Back the Enemy

Opening of the Gates

Enter the Nightmare Grove

Face your fears when you gather your allies to confront the Old God, C’thun in Ahn’Qiraj and the Dragons of Nightmare in the Nightmare Grove, plus more in Season of Discovery Phase 6.Before you go charging into Ahn’Qiraj, you’ll need to begin your journey with the "Scepter of the Shifting Sands" questline which begins ahead of the phase on November 12 with regional resets.Here’s what you can look forward to in the weeks to come:Players can begin a quest series to create the Scepter of the Sands, which will enable them to ultimately ring the gong on the realm they are on. Players who complete the quest between 1:00 pm PST on December 4 and 1:00 pm PST on December 6 will receive the Black Qiraji Resonating Crystal, which will summon a ridable Qiraji battle tank that can be used in the outdoor world as well as within the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj.Supply the war effort against the sinister forces of Ahn’Qiraj. Both Horde and the Alliance can bring a steady stream of supplies to the Valley of Spirits in Orgrimmar or to the Military Ward in Ironforge to turn-in for Ahn’Qiraj War Effort Supplies containing useful items and Alliance Commendation Signets or Horde Commendation Signets, which can be used to gain reputation with your faction.While many of the necessary supplies can be obtained as loot drops or purchased from the Auction House, having a profession that helps you acquire these supplies will also come in handy. Here is a list of items you’ll need to set your sights on collecting.Players can continue to contribute materials to gain Commendation Signets even after the War Effort ends.Join the battle to push back the Anubisath and Qiraji warriors, which can be found in the Barrens and Thousand Needles (for lower-level players) and Silithus, Tanaris, and Feralas (for higher-level players). Defending against these incursions will give players a chance to earn gold, experience, and reputation with the Brood of Nozdormu, along with a higher chance for rare drops.At the completion of the 48-hour war, the Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj (a 10+ player raid dungeon) and the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj (a 20+ player raid dungeon) opens, allowing players access to the dangers and treasures within.Players will need to decide how far they want to push their luck to earn the greatest reward with a new system. After each boss, they’ll need to make a choice between cashing in their rewards or enabling more challenging mechanics and trying for better loot. You’ll need to balance the risk and the reward against each other as too many deaths in the raid could mean your team earns nothing at all.The Ruins of Ahn’Qiraj is an outdoor 10+ player raid dungeon located in Silithus, and players can traverse much of it while mounted.60Kalimdor – Silithus10+2x weekly60Kalimdor- Silithus20+7 DaysPlayers can also collect Qiraji mounts, which can be used to help navigate the halls of the Temple of Ahn’Qiraj.Players can now face the Dragons of Nightmare, Emeriss, Lethon, Taerrar, and Ysondre in a single instance in the Nightmare Grove. Players can access the Nightmare Grove from the Emerald Dream groves and will fight one of the four Dragons of Nightmare in whichever grove they first arrive through. Thereafter, players can teleport to each boss in sequence.We look forward to having you join us in Season of Discovery Phase 6. We’ll see you in Azeroth!