Season of Discovery Phase 5 Arrives September 26th!

Season of Discovery Phase 5 Arrives September 26

Season of Discovery Phase 5 is almost here, and with it, players can venture into the Blackwing Lair and Zul’Gurub raid dungeons, collect Tier 2 armor sets, and more.

Blackwing Lair

In the dark recesses of the mountain's peak, Nefarian, the eldest son of Deathwing, conducts some of his most awful experimentation, controlling mighty beings like puppets and combining the eggs of different dragonflights with horrific results. Should he prove successful, even darker pursuits rest on the horizon.

Step into Blackwing Lair in a 20-40 player raid dungeon. Tuned as a 20-player encounter, players can bring additional friends to the adventure, with up to 40 players being allowed inside. Players will be able to earn Tier 2 sets from within this raid.

Zul’Gurub

Deep within the jungles of Stranglethorn, an ancient troll city full of untold peril awaits. Do you have what it takes to delve into its mysteries? Assemble a band of hardy explorers and make your way to Zul’Gurub, a max-level, up to 20-player raid instance with many epic items to procure from its verdant tree-lined avenues and lost temples.

Zul’Gurub invites 10-20 players into this raid dungeon. Rewards and difficulty are tuned for 10, with room for 20 to join in the hunt for treasures untold.

Even more awaits you in Season of Discovery Phase 5, and we look forward to sharing additional information in the lead up to the September 26th launch.