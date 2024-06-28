Season of Discovery Phase 4 Raid Lockout Update - Molten Core Weekly; Onyxia & World Bosses Bi-Weekly

Greetings,



As mentioned in previous communications, the team has been discussing the topic of Twice-Weekly lockouts coming in Phase 4 of Season of Discovery and we’ve decided not to move forward with this lockout interval for Molten Core. Molten Core will utilize the standard 7-day lockout period, based on your feedback.



We will be keeping the Twice-Weekly lockout in place for Lord Kazzak, Azuregos, and Onyxia, however. We feel that those quicker, single-boss raid encounters feel appropriate for this interval, especially considering that Onyxia herself operated on a 5-day lockout timer throughout Original WoW.



As always, we appreciate your feedback on this topic and will continue to evaluate things and listen as we move through the content phases and make additional adjustments as necessary.



The team is really looking forward to having you join us in Phase 4 in just a few short weeks!



Thank you!

-The WoW Classic Dev Team