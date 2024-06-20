This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Will Likely Be Updated Friday June 21st
Classic
Posted
3 hr 40 min ago
by
PopularTopular
While the Classic development team expected to push a new build to the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR today, this update will likely be delayed until Friday, June 21st. WoW Classic Senior Game Producer,
Josh Greenfield
, stated that PTR update notes will go out whenever the PTR goes down for maintenance.
Unfortunately, we are having a bit of a wow team-wide infrastructure issue right now which is preventing us from pushing builds to SoD PTR. We've been working on it all day but I'm not super confident it'll be resolved soon.
The teams that are working on it are working super hard on to fix it and will keep doing so, but we might need to wait until tomorrow. Kinda unlucky and disappointing but that's how it goes sometimes.
And before anyone asks, no we are not going to post PTR update notes until the PTR is down for maintenance for the update. If we post those too far ahead of the build going live it'll likely confuse people. There's a lot of changes there and people will expect to log in and see them, so we are going to need to hold on those too until we get closer to the build actually going out.
Thanks for your patience while we work on getting this going. Enjoy your evening either way... I suspect many of you will have plenty to do tonight even without this PTR :)
What content do you hope to see added or changed with the first update of the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!
1
Comment by
ElizarTV
on 2024-06-20T19:11:54-05:00
Elden ring DLC comes first . p4 can wait!
Comment by
Metac
on 2024-06-20T19:13:52-05:00
Elden ring DLC comes first . p4 can wait!
Im done with the DLC, killed all Bosses! P4 NOW!
Comment by
Rankboss
on 2024-06-20T19:29:45-05:00
A delay? I’m absolutely SHOCKED
Comment by
Dottbot
on 2024-06-20T21:51:46-05:00
arenas
Comment by
Dottbot
on 2024-06-20T21:52:22-05:00
arenas
would make classic bis
1
