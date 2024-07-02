This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Hotfixes - Class Tuning for Shaman, Warrior, Priest, Druid
A recent hotfix was recently pushed to the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR, and many class changes were datamined! Warriors, Shamans, Priests, and Druids all received some tweaks, including skill interactions, tuning buffs, and more.
Rune Engraving (1)
Engrave your boots with the Survival Instincts rune:
When activated, this grants you 30% of your maximum health and increases all non-Physical healing you deal by 20% for 20 sec. After the effect expires, the health is lost. Useable in any form.
In addition, you regenerate 5 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form.
Spells (1)
When activated, this grants you 30% of your maximum health and increases all non-Physical healing you deal by 20% for 20 sec. After the effect expires, the health is lost. Useable in any form.
In addition, you regenerate 5 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form.
Effect #2 REMOVED Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 0
NEW Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Healing Power - %
Value: 20
Talents (3)
Increases your target's armor by 8% for 15 sec after getting a critical effect from
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Priest
any of your heals
your Flash Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing spell.
Increases your target's armor by 16% for 15 sec after getting a critical effect from
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Priest
any of your heals
your Flash Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing spell.
Increases your target's armor by 25% for 15 sec after getting a critical effect from
S03 - Tuning and Overrides Passive - Priest
any of your heals
your Flash Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, or Prayer of Healing spell.
Rune Engraving (2)
Engrave your belt with the Renewed Hope rune:
Your heals from Flash Heal, Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Penance have 10% increased critical effect chance20% increased effect when cast on targets with Weakened Soul.
Engrave your pantsbracers with the Power Word: Barrier rune:
Summons a holy barrier to protect all party members at the target location for 10 sec, reducing all damage taken by 25% and preventing damage from delaying spellcasting.
Name changed from Engrave Pants - Power Word: Barrier to Engrave Bracers - Power Word: Barrier
Rune Engraving (5)
Engrave your belt with the Power Surge rune:
Each time Flame Shock deals damage or Riptide heals, it has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and make the next Lava Burst, Chain Heal, or Chain Lightning within 10 sec instant. Additionally, every 5 sec you gain mana equal to 15% of your Intellect.
Engrave your bracers with the Static Shock rune:
Your Lightning Shield now has 9 charges, and your melee attacks have a 6% chance12% chance (6% chance while dual - wielding) to trigger one of those charges, immediately damaging your target.
Engrave your chest or robe with the Shield Mastery rune:
Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.
In addition, each time you Flame Shock, you gain 4 Attack Poweruse a Shock ability, you gain 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec.
Engrave your pants with the Earth Shield rune:
Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30% and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for \. This effect can only occur once every few seconds. 9 charges. Lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time.and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time.
Engrave your pants with the Way of Earth rune:
While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon and you have a shield equipped, you deal 50%65% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
Spells (1)
Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30% and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for \. This effect can only occur once every few seconds. 9 charges. Lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time.and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time.
Rune Engraving (4)
Engrave your belt with the Blood Surge rune:
Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind have a 30% chance to make your next Slam within 15 sec instant, strike with both melee weapons, and cost no Rage.
Engrave your chest with the Raging Blow rune:
A ferocious strike that deals 80%100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active. Each other melee ability used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active reduces Raging Blow's remaining cooldown by 1 sec.
Engrave your gloveshelm with the Endless Rage rune:
You generate 25% more Rage from all damage you deal.
Name changed from Engrave Gloves - Endless Rage to Engrave Helm - Endless Rage
Engrave your pants with the Consumed by Rage rune:
Enrages you (activating abilities which require being Enraged) for 12 sec after you exceed 60 Rage. In addition, Whirlwind also strikes with off-hand melee weapons while you are Enraged.
Spells (1)
A ferocious strike that deals 80%100% weapon damage, but can only be used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active. Each other melee ability used while Enrage, Berserker Rage, or Bloodrage is active reduces Raging Blow's remaining cooldown by 1 sec.
Effect #1 NEW Effect #3 Dummy
Value: 1
Gain the Survival Instincts ability:
When activated, this grants you 30% of your maximum health and increases all non-Physical healing you deal by 20% for 20 sec. After the effect expires, the health is lost. Useable in any form.
In addition, you regenerate 5 rage every time you dodge while in Bear Form or Dire Bear Form, 10 energy while in Cat Form, or 1% of your maximum mana while in any other form.
Your heals from Flash Heal, Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Penance have 10% increased critical effect chance20% increased effect when cast on targets with Weakened Soul.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy Modifies Damage/Healing Done
Value: 1020
Gain the Renewed Hope ability:
Your heals from Flash Heal, Lesser Heal, Heal, Greater Heal, and Penance have 10% increased critical effect chance20% increased effect when cast on targets with Weakened Soul.
Activate to become the Spirit of Redemption for 10 sec. While in this form, you can cast any healing spell free of cost, but you cannot move, attack, be attacked, or be targeted by any spells or effects. Requires Spirit of Redemption talent to activate, and you will no longer enter Spirit of Redemption upon dying.
Gain the Earth Shield ability:
Protects the target with an earthen shield, reducing casting or channeling time lost when damaged by 30% and causing attacks to heal the shielded target for \. This effect can only occur once every few seconds. 9 charges. Lasts 10 min. Earth Shield can only be placed on one target at a time.and only one Elemental Shield can be active on a target at a time.
Each time Flame Shock deals damage or Riptide heals, it has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and make the next Lava Burst, Chain Heal, or Chain Lightning within 10 sec instant. Additionally, every 5 sec you gain mana equal to 15% of your Intellect.
Gain the Power Surge ability:
Each time Flame Shock deals damage or Riptide heals, it has a 5% chance to reset the cooldown on Lava Burst and Chain Lightning and make the next Lava Burst, Chain Heal, or Chain Lightning within 10 sec instant. Additionally, every 5 sec you gain mana equal to 15% of your Intellect.
Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.
In addition, each time you Flame Shock, you gain 4 Attack Poweruse a Shock ability, you gain 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec.
Gain the Shield Mastery ability:
Each time you Block, you regenerate mana equal to 8% of your maximum mana and you gain Armor equal to 30% of your shield's armor value, stacking up to 5 times. You also always gain 10% increased chance to Block and 15% increased Block value.
In addition, each time you Flame Shock, you gain 4 Attack Poweruse a Shock ability, you gain 2 Spell Damage for each point of your defense skill beyond (60 * 5). Lasts 15 sec.
Your Lightning Shield now has 9 charges, and your melee attacks have a 6% chance12% chance (6% chance while dual - wielding) to trigger one of those charges, immediately damaging your target.
Gain the Static Shock ability:
Your Lightning Shield now has 9 charges, and your melee attacks have a 6% chance12% chance (6% chance while dual - wielding) to trigger one of those charges, immediately damaging your target.
While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon and you have a shield equipped, you deal 50%65% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon, you deal 50%65% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells.
Effect #1 Effect #1 Apply Aura: Mod Threat
Value: 5065
Gain the Way of Earth ability:
While Rockbiter Weapon is active on your main hand weapon and you have a shield equipped, you deal 50%65% increased threat, gain 30% increased health, take 10% reduced damage, gain 6% reduced chance to be critically hit by melee attacks, and Earth Shock taunts targets to attack you and has a separate cooldown from other Shock spells but has its range reduced to melee range.
Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind have a 30% chance to make your next Slam within 15 sec instant, strike with both melee weapons, and cost no Rage.
Gain the Blood Surge ability:
Heroic Strike, Bloodthirst, and Whirlwind have a 30% chance to make your next Slam within 15 sec instant, strike with both melee weapons, and cost no Rage.
Enrages you (activating abilities which require being Enraged) for 12 sec after you exceed 60 Rage. In addition, Whirlwind also strikes with off-hand melee weapons while you are Enraged.
NEW
Enraged.
Effect #1 Apply Aura: Dummy
Value: 10
NEW
Slams the opponent, causing weapon damage plus 32.
NEW
Slams the opponent, causing weapon damage plus 43.
NEW
Slams the opponent, causing weapon damage plus 68.
NEW
Slams the opponent, causing weapon damage plus 87.
NEW
In a whirlwind of steel you attack up to 0 enemies within 8 yards, causing weapon damage to each enemy.
NEW
Your next 0 melee weapon swings strike an additional nearby opponent.
Sweeping Strikes.
