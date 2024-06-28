Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR Development Notes - Warrior Adjustments

Raging Blow has been adjusted:



The damage of Raging Blow increased to 100% of weapon damage. Raging blow cooldown is reduced by 1 second when you use another melee ability while enraged.



Developer’s Notes: Warriors have been given more and more ways to become Enraged, but few tools to use once enraged. With Raging Blow being rather weak, Enraged Regeneration competing with Rallying Cry, and Rampage being in competition with other runes we felt it was time to give it a buff and play more into these runes having more depth to them by themselves.

Developer’s Notes: This additional effect on Consumed by rage helped give it an identity where before it lacked one. Frenzied Assault was already a good two-handed rune that works well for Warriors that want to swing their two-hander more frequently, so having this be a dedicated dual wielding rune made sense.

Developer’s Note: As with the note above, this change is intended to give Bloodsurge a unique identity since it is so similar to Precise Timing.

Developer’s Note: Endless Rage has been on a slot where it competes against a lot of really fun runes which tend to make this have a relatively low selection rate. We feel that moving it to a slot where Fury DPS Warriors have felt they have no option makes a lot of sense. This will increase their ability to press their buttons, and give higher resource generation which is especially welcome for times when world buffs are not available.

In addition to the changes above we will soon be deploying the following changes to the Season of Discovery Phase 4 PTR:Consumed by Rage also makes whirlwind strike with with both equipped weapons while Enraged.Bloodsurge now causes Slam to hit with both equipped melee weapons.The Endless Rage rune has been moved to the head slot.