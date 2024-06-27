Season of Discovery Phase 4 Goes Live July 11th!

Blizzard

Season of Discovery Phase 4 is arriving July 11 and will launch worldwide at 1:00 pm PDT. Players will be able to level to 60, discover new class runes, enter the Molten Core raid dungeon to face Ragnaros, and more.

Join Associate Production Director Clayton Stone, Lead Software Engineer Nora Valletta, and Senior Producer Josh Greenfield as they take you through more details of Season of Discovery Phase 4.



All items still in development and subject to change.

What’s in Store

We’re leveling up Season of Discovery Phase 4 with a variety of leveling changes, new rune discoveries, class adjustments, professions and reputations updates, dungeon updates, PvP Class Sets, updated events, raid content, world bosses, and more.

Level from 50 to 60

Access to all Classic Zones

Collect Epic Mounts

New World Buff for Alliance characters at max level: “Might of Stormwind” increases hit points by 300. 15% haste to melee attacks. 10 mana regen every 5 seconds. This buff does not stack with Warchief’s Blessing.

Updated Discoverer’s Delight buff Level 1-49 150% increased experience gained Level 50-59 50% increased eperience gained

New Runes for each class to discover. New Cloak gear slot

New Currency: Tarnished Undermine Real– This new currency can be earned from most non-rare dungeon bosses over level 55 once per day to purchase a variety of materials, items, and more.

Utility Runes: These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as weapons or spell to hit and more. New Ring gear slot

These class agnostic utility runes will provide additional bonuses to a variety of skills such as weapons or spell to hit and more. Class Adjustments : Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available.

: Many classes will experience changes such as select runes becoming baseline abilities and new runes will become available. Profession and Reputation Updates : New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold. Blacksmith and Leatherworking profession specializations will become interchangeable for a fee sometime post launch of Season of Discovery Phase 4.

: New and enhanced professions recipes for Argent Dawn, Thorium Brotherhood, Hydraxian Waterlords, and Timbermaw Hold. Nightmare Incursions updated to daily quest hubs.

Reduced costs for honor-granting Bloodstained Commendations from the Blood Moon event in Stranglethorn Vale.

Dungeon Updates : updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: Blackrock Depths (2 nd half) Blackrock Spire Dire Maul (3 wings) Scholomance Stratholme Plus a new mystery dungeon to discover!

: updated rewards and new dungeons available at level 60: Tier 0 Armor Updates and quest chain available at launch

Alterac Valley battleground available

PvP Class Sets for Rank 10

New World Event: Blackrock Eruption

The raw power of Ragnaros’ summoning is causing an upheaval in Blackrock Mountain. Players can experience more of the story behind this upheaval and take part in the reoccurring event and the associated quests while this event is active.

This timed event occurs every 2 hours with additional creature spawns, daily quests, and bonus honor rewards from PvP within Blackrock Mountain. Increase your reputation with the Thorium Brotherhood and earn access to valuable crafting materials and other rewards.

Raid Boss Schedule

World Bosses

Experience Lord Kazzak and Azuregos on July 18 at 1:00 p.m. PDT globally as brand-new instanced versions of these encounters. These encounters can be experienced with up to 40 players but will be tuned as 20-player content, making them both pick-up-group-friendly with 40 players, but also giving players the option to maximize their rewards by attempting them with 20-players.

Molten Core and Onyxia’s Lair Raid Dungeons

Prepare to take on Ragnaros and Onyxia in their lairs on July 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT globally.



Experience Molten core as a 20-player dungeon with 10 classic bosses (+1,) revamped loot, redesigned Tier 1 sets, and more. Players will also be able to turn up the heat with a new variable difficulty mechanic allowing players to earn more rewards from undertaking a higher difficulty. Don’t forget your fire resist gear! You are going to need it. We’ll be adding one more surprise to this classic raid dungeon for intrepid adventurers to discover.

Onyxia will also be adjusted to accommodate 40 or fewer players along with some additional loot adjustments.

New Raid Lockout interval

Raid lockouts for Season of Discovery Phase 4 raids will now occur two times a week on static reset days. Players in North America and Europe will have their resets on Tuesdays and Saturdays and players in Asia on Wednesdays and Sundays.

We look forward to seeing you in for Season of Discovery Phase 4!