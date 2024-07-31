Season of Discovery Phase 4 DPS Rankings - Molten Core Launch Week

Why are we posting about the 95th percentile of the first reset?It only tells you which classes perform well with bad gear. Surprise! It's Hunters and Warlocks.Write an article about the 99th percentile in 3rd reset. That would be much more interesting.Yes, you mentioned in bold that this is not useful data, but that is not a good way to approach the subject. If you have bad data, you don't publish it plus most people will only look at the colorful pictures and not read or understand anything you said to contextualize this.
Buff feral and boomy