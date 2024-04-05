Season of Discovery Phase 3 Known Issues - Bug Fixes Coming Early Next Week





One of the cool things about releases on Thursdays is everyone gets the weekend right after to play, but one of the unfortunate things about releases on Thursdays is that we do end up with some issues that we have to leave over the weekend. Just wanted to give a quick update on some things on our radar we are still investigating and are hoping to get a fix for early next week:



- Occasionally missing Loot in Dungeons in Era and SoD

- Issues interacting with quest objects in Nightmare Incursions

- Raid tuning, in particular Hakkar (adjustments were pushed for these already but we might need to make more changes here if it still seems out of reach for normal guilds).

- Various rune ability issues.



This list is not comprehensive and we are tracking more things than just this (If you tweeted me with it, we know about it). Thanks to everyone who's sent us reports on things though, it's very helpful. Thank you!



