Season of Discovery Phase 3 Clarifications - Class Tuning, Skill Conflicts, Blizzard Communication

im so sick of this clown*!@# around paladins, they are already dealing WAY TOO MUCH damage for being that freaking tanky*, once they pull their bubble there is nothing much u can do about it while shamans can get easy outrunned by almost every single class. stop the whine female dwarf paladin enjoyers, your class is already too strong. and if u ask me they should be nerfed to the ground cause they are not meant to be top dps while having bubble,freedom,lay on hands,unbreakable stuns. n e r f p l i z but hey thank god we nerfed shadowpriests weeks ago. loael
Very funny how he avoids the topic of shamans being OP, that has been happening for weeks, while all other classes that were overtuned (e.g. spriest/boomy) got nerfed right away.
Some of you didn't read the class tuning on shamans... way of earth requiring a shield and alpha down to 5% ap is a start... Paladins need to shut the #$%^ up and press bubble because your 5 minutes are up
Apart from Shamans being disgustingly overpowered, it looks like they are taking a very nice approach. If you take retail with some classes being instantly declined from keys and raids for the entirety of the season, you'll realize how lucky we are to have the classic dev team. Balance will never be perfect, but the communication and actions they have taken shows that unlike Retail, they are actually paying attention and listening to their own playerbase.
I'd trade rep gain increased for orc on use racial any time. It's a it feels nice to have vs a don't pull the boss my racial isn't rdy yet. Humans were strong because of the weapon skill racial, now that everyone gets it, they are arguably the worst melee class pve / pvp. If you want to push your melee character you need to be orc...
Lmao that response about the racials is SO amateur hour. feels like they got my green parsing clicker guildies from wotlk to design and balance SOD
People really care too much about other people doing 1% more dps than them.
Retry Paladins have huge burst dmg in PvP and godly survivability. And now, they are hitting harder than warriors in PvE. Look the recently DPS ranking from WoWHead.Don't forget about his holy damage ignore all defenses!