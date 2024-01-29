Season of Discovery Phase 2 Gnomeregan Loot Preview

A Look at the Gnomeregan Raid Dungeon

Grubbis : New radiation vents may just come into play in this encounter.

: New radiation vents may just come into play in this encounter. Crowd Pummeler 9-60 : This boss has moved to a new part of the dungeon where your encounter will occur on a raised platform before a crowd.

: This boss has moved to a new part of the dungeon where your encounter will occur on a raised platform before a crowd. Mekgineer Thermaplugg: Now has new mechanical suits as a part of his arsenal.

: Dun Morogh: 40: 10: 6Much like Black Fathom Deeps in Phase 2, Gnomeregan will be a 10-player raid dungeon consisting of six bosses–which includes one additional new boss. Each of the previous five bosses have been redesigned to present new challenges within the raid dungeon. This dungeon will also introduce a new world buff.There will be a variety of new items and rewards with even more epic rewards from additional sources beyond the last two bosses of the dungeon. There will also be new class sets to acquire and quests and rewards adjusted for level 40 players.Players will also be able to undertake a new profession quest chain leading to new materials players can use to craft more powerful items.As a compromise for both leading edge players and more casual players, the raid dungeon will become available with the launch of Season of Discovery Phase 2, but there will be two lockouts on the normal weekly lockout timer at the start of the phase. This means the first of these raid resets will occur on February 13 and the second will occur on February 20 with the regularly scheduled maintenance. This will allow for leading edge players to get to level 40 and start their hunt in the raid dungeon right away, but also minimizes the number of lockouts missed for those who level more slowly.You will find some changes to the boss areas within the dungeon affording for new challenges for players to overcome. Here are some examples of what you may find within:We have placed a few nods to older items that were previously staples in this dungeon. Items such as the Automatic Crowd Pummeler will allow players to pick up just one of these items to reuse over and over as a quality-of-life improvement.We have also tucked in some fun items as well into the raid dungeon.To help players get access to additional pieces that they are having difficulty collecting, there will also be armor piece token drops allowing any player to use them to pick up additional set pieces they may be missing. For example, if your boots have been eluding you, you can use a boot armor token to purchase them from the vendor.