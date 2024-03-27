Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Gnomeregan Week 7

BS rankings, that some classes do more dps fine, but the difference is like 200 dps, that's 50% more for what? a 1 button press class , all these nerfs done to bm hunter where all nonsense, where are the complaints now? listen less to the cry peeps on the forums or this sod will fail just as hard as retail and soon the subs will go down too
Shaman tanks doing more damage than half the DPS for essentially half of phase 2 is insane. Seems like something even a completely new player would understand is not good for the game.
thank god we nerfed shadowpriest 6 weeks ago i see that was pretty necessary
Can't wait to see the takes on this thread.*Grabs Popcorn*
The difference between Shaman and Paladin tanks is the funniest thing.
WARRIOR BROSJUST HANG ONWE CAN DO ITOUR TIME WILL COMEDO NOT FALTER SQUEEZE YOUR CHEEKS AT YOUR CHAIRS AND PRESERVE! THE 4TH PHASE WILL BRING US OUR RIGHTFUL PLACE AND ALL THE GOOD THINGS LIKE BLADESTORM! JUST NO TITAN GRIPPLEASE GOD SMITE BLIZZARD MAIN OFFICE FOR TITAN GRIP IN THE SOD
Love how hunters, the only pure dps class, is never allowed to be top 1-2 dps class. It's always nerfed when other classes are even better? In phase 1 it was warriors and rogues being top dpsers, while hunters got so many nerfs. This phase we're been pushed down with a lame ass spec to 4th place. The actual spec that hunters wants to play (hence rolling hunter in the first place) is the worst PvE-dps spec in the game for the entire phase... Frostmage has always been for pvp and arcane was for healing. Never understood this nonsense. If it's all because of the reason that ranged hunters might be too OP for pvp, its possible to just lower their pvp damage by 10-15% no? While not nerfing them to the ground in PvE.