Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Gnomeregan Week 5

Lol - what a braindead change to shamans. Notice how all tank classes are usually on the bottom 25% when it comes to damage? But yet you have shaman tanks out damaging half the damage specs at the moment.Also - they need to rework MM instead of making pointless changes like "increased dmg to steady shot". MM is in a place where small % buffs wont do anything. It needs different rune setup and different mechanics in general to make it operate better.
honestly remove tank roles on damage parsing as this isnt the point of the role
Shamans need a nerf. They went from bottom all time low to best. And while I don't mind that too much, I play a shaman myself as an alt, it's unfair as a faction ballance change because paladins are nowhere near them and as a consequence alliance raids and pvp groups are at a disadvantage. It was ridiculous with hunters too when it happened but at least both factions where able to do the same thing. Changes like this is what cause faction imbalance and in time makes people change over, just like it happened in retail. Not to mention they have no place where they are from a utility pov. Shamans provide probably the most utility in the game, to have that and be top tank and dps is ridiculous. And that applies for all classes with high amounts of utility not just shamans (paladins, druids, priest etc.) because they provide a lot of buffs, debuffs and auras and are able to fulfil multiple roles, sometimes on the go. Pure DPS classes are meant for doing top dmg, utility classes are for support. This is why people love druids, not because of their dmg because let's be honest that not where they shine, but for utility. And because of that we're always going to see at least a feral in each physical dmg heavy comp and a boomkin in caster heavy comps.
As a Paladin, I'm guessing the prominence of Tank Shaman is due to DPS runes that tanks can grab without real drawbacks. Paladins and other hybrids also have this issue, where a player in Role A can grab a rune from Role B and suddenly become overpowered.I think some runes should have talent dependencies, where if only works half as well if talent X is not active. While this limits build diversity, it would make balancing much easier.
Again with the 95 percentile as first image