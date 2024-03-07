Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - Fourth Week of Gnomeregan

nerf zee
ALLY NEED SHAMAN CLASS
'Tank' shaman KEKW. As silly as this looks in pve, in pvp it's a completely different animal. Unkillable, especially with a priest or druid in the team and kills everything. We fought in WSG as 5 people against 2 shamans trying to take the flag from them, all well geared too and playing decent, and still lost.
Blizz I give you permission to nerf enhancement shaman. Just don't nerf two handed windfury shaman.
BUFF PALADIN
Warlock DPS depends extremely on the performance, 95 percentile they're 3rd place but drop off pretty hard at even 80%. So unless your group is perfect and you get Power Infusion they're not as good as they look on this graph
Do the wowhead writers not realize that showing 95th percentile skews the data heavily from what a massive majority of the playerbase will actually ever achieve? It's so irrelevant.
Very nice nerfs to shadowpriest,you managed to nerf em 20% last week ,a class with 0 scaling.next week they will be under tanks.blizzard balancing at its best.
Nerf ranged hunter - they are still better than some (but not all) tank specs
I can bring the 6 lowest ranked dps on this chart and 6/6 clear gnomer every week with no issue. Stats are fun to look at, but aren't end-all be-all meta required. I really like how viable these class/roles are and the utilities each brings to the team. I'd take a high performing frost mage with a great attitude over a toxic attitude dps any day.
I get into groups as a Marksmanship Hunter because my trueshot aura helps the melee hunters. :')
Why you show arcane frost and fire mage differently but you show warlocks as dps? Why you don't show affliction warlock dps separately?Let ppl see how low it is...Or ppl don't play it at all?