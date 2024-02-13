Season of Discovery Phase 2 DPS Rankings - First Week of Gnomeregan

oh no feral sucks again!
Well, Rets are beating the tanks at least. RIP Feral and Enhance.
nerf hunter
Incoming ranged hunter nerf because melee is outperforming...
LOL, why are you bothering to link to class guides when they haven't been updated for phase 2?
What geniuses over at Blizzard said to themselves "Hmm Hunter - now THAT is a melee class I can get behind and support"
Were is Beast Master Hunter! There is no way Melee Hunters are doing that much this is cap!
Oh no, good I didn't check out S2 yet. Imagine being a Rogue, the only single target DPS class, and getting outperformed on Bosses by Melee Hunters and classes that outperform you anyway in AoE DPS. I'm going to pass on this one.
Someone knows when guides will be updated to phase 2 ? Cmon Wowhead you are the #1 for a reason!
Shadow priest nerf when ? shadow is a hybrid class and should not outperform other casters or melee for that matter, hopefuly we will see some big nerfs next week to bring it in line where it should be!
It's week 1, this does not matter at all.
Absolute state of Paladins