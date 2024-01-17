Season of Discovery Phase 1 DPS Rankings - Week of January 9th

Nerf warriors
Buff enhancement shaman
If you ask me looks like they love to cater to certain classes during this type of content, I’ve seen hunters get nerfed, what 4 times I believe? And yet won’t touch rogue and warrior who have a dps gap on the rest and obviously are over tuned. Kinda sad to always seem them choose to cater to few classes and nerf others down for them to shine more.
revert the prelaunch seal of martyrdom nerfs you cowards.
Ret drops more and more every week. At least im tanking on mine.
This looks like a huge problem going forward