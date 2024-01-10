Season of Discovery Phase 1 DPS Rankings - Week of January 2nd

Kinda curious what will "Save" Enhance Shaman at 40. New runes? Just having access to Windfury Weapon imbue? I guess we'll find out in a month
Melee hunter dps so high but yet no mention of a build/guide in the hunter dps section?
When this clowns planning to fix hunters? Since it is retail client how hard should it be to set PvP class aura to 20% damage for %^&*!@#s? XD Oh sorry, they started making phase 2 two weeks ago, so they are too busy.
Buff enhancement shaman already.
I think that Enhance is going to just be a support DPS just like OG Vanilla.Drop SoE/GoA for your Warriors/Rogues/Ferals, auto-attack your way to victory. Don't even need to Totem Weave anymore since Ferals will be bringing Wild Strikes (Or as i've seen it called, Win Furry Totem)Meanwhile I'll just be chilling shield tanking trash on my Shaman and DW tanking bosses since I'm pretty sure the "TPS is love, TPS is life" playstyle will continue to be a thing