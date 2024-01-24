Season of Discovery Phase 1 DPS Rankings - Week of January 16th

shaking up the meta amirite blizz
i have no idea why these articles continue to be made, they are worthless
"Tank" Warrior is the 3rd best DPS miles ahead of other DPS specs and it's only beaten closely by Warrior and Rogue. Great job here.
lets nerf hunters again
how about make other dps specs worth brining like wtf is this i like to play enhancement but whats the point maybe when we are level 50 and 60 we will be worth bringing
Yes wowhead team, y'all are amazing. I can't wait for SoD to become a brainless meta slaving parse culture fest that is retail. Keep rubbing everywhere that warriors are best and no one else deserves a spot in a raid where bosses have 1 mechanic.
Nerf hunters ;)
Devs hates Shaman or what ?
Buff enhancement shaman when
I think these graphs shows that hunters needs to be nerfed even further. Amirite? Shaking up the meta by having warriors and rogues at the top for the entire phase. Not like classic era/vanilla at all!
Guys I know how Blizz can solve this, lets nerf the hunter again.