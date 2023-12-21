Season of Discovery Phase 1 DPS Rankings - Week of December 12th

Really, Wowhead...just post a couple screenshots that anyone can pull on demand from WCL? How about you create some content (i.e. analysis, interpretation) to go with the data?
Still waiting for mage buffs
I feel like these charts can be really dangerous to peoples morale. I play Balance Druid and get upwards of 90 DPS in mostly just pre-BiS + a couple BiS pieces, and I don't consider myself anything close to an "above average" player.Don't let these statistics discourage you from playing what you want. You don't have to play the "meta" classes to perform well in raid.
These charts do not align with my personal experience in groups. I see balance druids doing 90-120 dps on bosses, as with hunters. Arcane mages tend to be around 80 or 90 as well.
The resto druid in my BFD run last night got listed as balance, if that's the case with others, it could mess with the numbers.
Why is it that mages have 3 specs but rogues just have 1? Don’t rogues have 3 also? Shaman have 2, hunters have 2 listed but they have 3 DPS specs warlocks have 3 but only 1 is listed