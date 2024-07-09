Season of Discovery Patch 1.15.3 Notes - Blackrock Eruption Event, Raid Release Schedule, Reputation Upgrades

Phase 4

July 11 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – Phase 4 begins and the level cap is raised to 60.

July 18 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – The Tainted Scar and Storm Cliffs raid instances become available.

July 25 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (22:00 CEST) – Onyxia’s Lair and the Molten Core raid instances become available.

General

All cosmetic trinkets such as the Atal’alarion’s Enchanted Boulder and the Bargain Bush are no longer trinkets and may now be placed in the Keyring for storage. Now, when you obtain one of these items, it will go directly to the keyring automatically. Please be sure to check there first if you feel you misplaced or lost the item.



Developers’ notes: Inventory space in Season of Discovery is at a premium, but due to the fact the Classic Era client does not yet have the full collections interface that Cataclysm Classic has, we’ve enabled these items to function as toys and be stored in the Keyring as a stopgap solution so that players don’t feel like they have to choose between a fun toy item and bag space. This is not a permanent solution.

He will offer players the option to upgrade their Golden Sabercat or Mottled Blood Raptor to a 100% version of the mount for 800g plus the original mount item.

Bloodstained Commendation honor tokens are now purchasable for 25 Copper Slaughter Coins.



Slaughter Coins are the new Blood Moon Currency earnable from player kills above level 58.

Rune Engraving and Discoveries

Players may now earn additional runes for the cloak slot as well as special weapon skill and spell school specialization runes for the ring slots. These runes are hidden in various places all across Azeroth, waiting to be discovered. Good luck and happy hunting!

A number of former rune abilities have been converted to baseline abilities and are now learned via spell books. These and other special Season of Discovery spell books are available to purchase from Milton Sheaf in the Stormwind Keep library in Stormwind for alliance players, and from Zor Lonetree at Grommash Hold in the Valley of Wisdom in Orgrimmar for horde players.

Priests can now discover a method to unlock the ability for utilize a second Priest-specific racial ability such as Fear Ward, Devouring Plague, and Starshards.



Developers’ notes: We’re going to be keeping the nature of this discovery secret, but there are elements of this process that involve a one-time server-wide unlock. May the power of the light (or shadow) guide your way!

Raids and Dungeons

Starting on July 18, Azuregos and Doom Lord Kazzak will become available as instanced single-boss raid encounters. You may find portals to the Tainted Scar in the Blasted Lands and to the Storm Cliffs in Azshara.



These encounters are designed to be completed with 20 players but the instances themselves allow up to 40 players to be present. The difficulty and number of loot drops does not scale according to the number of players in the instance, however.

Like Azuregos and Kazzak, this encounter is tuned for 20 players, but the instance allows up to 40 players to be present. The difficulty and number of rewards does not change based on the number of players present, however.

This raid resets twice per week.

In Season of Discovery Molten Core is a 20-player raid featuring 11 bosses. Players will find a new variable difficulty system in place to allow for additional challenges and in some cases, additional rewards. Players may speak with the Hydraxian Waterlords agent inside the raid instance to change the difficulty.

This raid resets once per week.

World Events

A new timed event has been added to the Searing Gorge, Blackrock Mountain, and Burning Steppes: Blackrock Eruption.



Every 2 hours, Blackrock Mountain will become unstable, causing additional spawns to appear and adding additional environmental hazards to certain areas. While the event is active, players will gain access to a number of daily quests that will award reputation with The Thorium Brotherhood and Hydraxian Waterlords.

While the event is active, player kills award zero Honor in Searing Gorge or Burning Steppes, however, player kills award triple Honor inside Blackrock Mountain itself.

The repeatable mission quests have been converted to daily quests and may no longer be repeated multiple times on the same day.

Daily quests now have a maximum level and can no longer be obtained. For Feralas and Hinterlands this is level 53.

For players at max level wishing to finish off their Emerald Wardens reputation, special repeatable versions of the Moonstones, Moon Dragon Scales, and Moonroot gathering quests are available. These quests award no gold or experience but continue to award reputation through exalted with the Emerald Wardens.

The power level of certain creatures within Nightmare Incursions has been reduced to make these quests more manageable in smaller groups or solo.

Reputations

The Argent Dawn and Timbermaw Hold factions’ quartermaster vendors now allow players to exchange the base version of the crafted reputation items that they previously offered along with some other thematically appropriate materials for high quality epic versions of those same items.

These new upgrade items may be purchased at Honored with Argent Dawn and Friendly with Timbermaw Hold respectively. These items are Bind on Pickup and require skill in the profession correlating with the item themselves to be worn.



Developers’ notes: These new epic upgrade items are in many cases pre-raid best-in-slot or outright best-in-slot, for Phase 4, for one or more classes or roles. Our intent here is to take crafted recipes that were lackluster before and give players a reason to craft and trade them so that they may be upgraded. We also want to give players with Blacksmithing, Tailoring, or Leatherworking a selection of very good items to work towards that are likely to maintain their value for a decent timeframe.

