Season of Discovery Lore - The Night Elf Rebellion that wants Kalimdor for the Kaldorei

It would be so cool if we could get a third faction orSomething totally wild in sod like a rebellion “ faction “. Something blizz didn’t have the balls to do with wrathgate which had the perfect opportunity.. sod blizz team pls get wild.
Where does Ole Grey Nips come into play here? That's the real question Blizzard
Incredibly based npc
Even Blizzard is acknowledging that the night elves (and lore-obsessed NE players) are N*zi supremacists that feel themselves to be superior to anyone else.Also funny how we lost the "I like to fart in the tub" joke but can still align and have a peaceful resolution with a supremacist hell-bent on purging anyone she doesn't consider to be the "right race" to be in the continent.That being said, I am glad they are not shying away from these topics, even if it is hypocritical.
I have played WOW since vanilla. And never once was I worried about the game. But something is very wrong. It's like the devs will only listen to .0001% of the community and ignore the rest.Right now, Classic Wow, has more new content than retail. This is really pissing me off. Classic Wow is a museum. It's not supposed to get anything new and definitely not new lore, new quests, new events, etc.At the very least, all the new stuff should be put into Retail, the real WOW. And not only that, for some reason we keep getting Classic versions of expansions that are already part of retail. Content anyone can do at any time. But nope. Let's have a new server type for that amazingly loud .0001% of the player base.For all those that have said the community is the problem with Wow - I was wrong. I completely get it now.I just hope the devs wake up before its too late. Cater to the appreciative players. Not the players that play 10 other mmos and don't care about Wow except for gaining an advantage.Gender changes, race changes, faction changes, character level boosts, and All Classic servers beyond the original classic - those things have led to where the game is now. And now we get a lot less content just to release the next xpac a few months early - which literally no one asked for. We want 2 years of content. Not one year of content with 9 months of wait time afterwards. What happened to Wow? Where the story mattered. Where rushers and grinders didn't have a say because they don't even play correctly?
Glad to see at least one nelf isnt a 'Not In My Backyard' type who can ignore dwarven digsites and human deforestation as long as it isn't happening in Ashenvale. IlNow we just need a Nelf npc who wonders why everyone is so attached to Teldrassil when it's only 4 years old....
"Kalimdor belongs to the Kaldorei!"Narrator's Voice: The Kaldorei would abandon Kalimdor after the Warchief threw the best Wickerman festival Azeroth had ever seen
I just want them to make this non canon. I'm all for SOD/Classic exploring existing lore and expanding deeper where things are missing, but this is a bastardisation of Night Elf lore and isn't really present anywhere in the books or retail. The SOD lore should be explaining things that weren't ever finished in Retail or it should help fill out the inbetween parts of storylines that maybe had an unsatisfying middle part, you know, lore that was maybe introduced and then the middle was skipped over and how we got where we are now in retail wasn't explained very well.This lore doesn't fit in with the rest of the world going forward and will never be continued again, nor do I want it to be.