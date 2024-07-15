Season of Discovery Hotfixes - Onyxia's Lair Attunement Fix, Demon Fall Canyon Adjustments

Activities involving Reginald Windsor event in Stormwind Keep should now complete more reliably when Highlord Bolvar Fordragon, Lady Katrana Prestor, and Reginald Windsor are all alive.

Hellscream’s Phantom should now respawn after an unsuccessful attempt.

Fixed some ring engravings so that all the benefitting classes can learn them:



Arcane Specialization: Now learnable by Druid and Hunter (was only Mage). Defense: Now learnable by Rogue, Warlock, Warrior, Paladin, and Shaman (was only Druid).

Frost: Now learnable by Hunter (was only Mage).

The spawn rates of creatures for Blackrock Eruptions have been increased.

The Flamestone Cluster quest item required for the quest “Oh, Shiny!” has been added to other dark iron creatures in Searing Gorge as well. This is not reflected in the quest text.

The number of quest creatures required for some Blackrock Eruption quests has been reduced.

Improved Barkskin no longer erroneously requires Tree Form.

Improved Swipe combined with Blood Frenzy will no longer cause Druids to lose their combo points on their current target when Swipe (Cat) crits against a target other than their primary target.

Hunters can now engrave both the Rune of Nature Specialization and the Rune of Fire Specialization.

Wyvern Strike will no longer return an ‘immune’ message against targets that are immune to its Bleed effect. It will now deal its direct damage, but not apply the Bleed.

Fixed an issue with Hallowed Ground that caused multiple Paladins using it to generate too many healing events.

Hallowed Ground will now calculate its healing correctly when wearing items with bonus healing effects.

Calculations for Sheath of Light now properly include the Attack Power multiplier from Vindication.

Void Zone will no longer pull enemies through the floor.

Greater Ghost Wolf rune now works with Rolling Thunder rune discovery.

Lava Lash will now correctly gain bonus damage from the extended duration of Flametongue Weapon Rank 6.

Sebastian Jurgens will now despawn for only 30 seconds after a player turns in “Bookin’ it Back”.

The quest item carried for “Bookin’ it Back” will now be pushed to players after they re-accept the quest “Guided Buoyancy Accelerant” will now be offered to players on Lost and Found who have completed “Poacher’s Den”.

“Infinite Midnight” should now always be completable at Khonsu.

The number of charges on Shadowflame’s application of Shadow Vulnerability has been increased to 30 total charges (was 10).

Explorer Imps should now have an easier time traveling to the Legion prison-world Niskara.

The correct version of Necromantic Band now drops from the Death Knight Darkreaver in Scholomance.The Ashenvale quests “Clear the Forest!” and “Repelling Invaders” have been scaled to level 60.Fixed the health and damage of creatures inside Alterac Valley Battleground so that they align with outdoor world and dungeon creatures.Fixed a bug in UBRS preventing Jed Runewatcher from spawning.Increased the experience awarded by enemies in Demon Fall Canyon to brave adventurers who enter before reaching level 60.The teleporter in Gnomeregan will no longer send you to Azshara. Oops.