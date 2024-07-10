This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of Discovery Hotfixes July 10 - Alchemy Specializations, Nightmare Incursion Mob Health and Experience Nerf
Classic
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released hotfixes for Season of Discovery addressing Alchemy Specialization issues, Nightmare Incursion mob nerfs, and more.
July 10, 2024
Season of Discovery
The 6-hour wait between applications of Rallying Cry of the Dragonslayer and Warchief's Blessing has been reduced to 1 minute.
Fixed an issue with the Rolling Thunder rune where it only worked if you also had the Shield Mastery rune equipped. That requirement was accidental and is now removed.
Alchemists specialized in Mixology and Transmutation will now always get at least 1 extra resource produced by their specialized recipes. The maximum received from a single recipe is still 4.
Main Gauche will now always apply its discount to Sinister Strike, even if the ability does not land. Both of Main Gauche's buffs will now be removed when the rune is removed.
All non-Elite, non-Boss enemies in Nightmare Incursions now have health and damage values the same as a standard creature of their level. Previously, most had 50% more damage and health. Experience values for these enemies has been reduced by 33% in most cases, which is still more than standard creatures.
Pattern: Leather-Reinforced Runecloth Bag (18 slots) is now available for Undermine Real.
Bottomless Bag and Onyxia Hide Backpack now have 20 slots.
Comment by
gustanoid
on 2024-07-10T20:18:20-05:00
Not sure about Alchemy.. Bots already ruined economy and inflation is crazy
