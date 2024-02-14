Season of Discovery Hotfixes February 14 - Blood Moon Adjustments, Gnomeregan Tweaks

Where are the scoreboards located? I didn't know there was some
My hunter brother, we survive another fix
lmfao removed LoS blocking mechanics like this is high end Mythic+ retail.... Literally most if not all guide never mentioned this was possible, it was just players that were BETTER at the game using a strat they figured out on their own... L Blizzard
Where is fix for druid quest rune Nourish for pvp server and rune it self is bugged fml
where are all the rogue fixes?Shadow step on global cooldownno 20% damage buff for one abilitycan't shadow step up ledges says no path avaible(Which is very odd considering it works with shadowstrike)2. Redirect not working in pvp3. Combo points being dropped because you are looting a monsterand or kicking a heal or blindingis horrible horrible design.
Where's the warrior buffs. Ant character with self Regen and insta cast even rogues benefited more from this event and high harder everything hits for 600+ dmg per insta cast 1k for Shadow priest or spell casters and feral and rogue get spam abilities shamans have multi insta cast wtf happen for warriors oh charge dead to AOE or high spell damage stop buffing ranged and classes with spells or insta cast and actually give warriors a pvp chance this is ridiculous how blizzard favors making classes broken
Oh forgot 3min cool down for enraged regen here Regen 700-1k hp but lose that entire HP to one spell or spam abilities or insta cast pointless