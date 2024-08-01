This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Season of Discovery Hotfixes August 1 - Warrior Tier 1 Fixed, Flamewaker Priest LoS Adjusted
Classic
Posted
2 hr 38 min ago
by
Jezartroz
Blizzard has released a new round of hotfixes for Season of Discovery, fixing the cost reduction of the Warrior Tier 1 two-piece set as well as adjusting line of sight mechanics with Flamewaker Priests.
August 1, 2024
Season of Discovery
Molten Core
Players can no longer line of sight Flamewaker Priests from Sulfuron Harbinger or outrange them to prevent the cast from Dark Mending, it must be interrupted!
Adjusted the recast time and cooldown of Dark Mending so that players can interrupt more sufficiently.
Shaman
The Spirit Wolves summoned by Feral Spirits should now display all four of their active abilities on their pet bar.
Warrior
The Tier 1 Warrior 2-piece set bonus, Tactician, will now correctly reduce the cost of Meathook.
Comment by
Janick
on 2024-08-01T20:58:40-05:00
Pssst, it’s ‘Flamewaker’, they wake flames, they don’t walk in them.
